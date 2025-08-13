A new world

"Tashina brings huge plates of Polish food to the table, starting with a taste of the bigos, hearty huntsman stew, and a traditional tangy white borscht, zurek. Then, a rich assortment of golabki cabbage rolls, smoky kielbasa with house-made sauerkraut, and the star of the plate, tender potato or meat-filled pierogi topped with sour cream. The kielbasa, it’s no surprise, is made by the best Polish sausage maker in Chicago, where the largest Polish population outside of Poland proper lives. Dessert is a huge slice of szarlotka, berry crumb cake dusted with powdered sugar and served warm with a melting scoop of vanilla ice cream. It’s traditional to chase the whopper of a meal down with a cold Polish Okocim lager, one of the hundred craft beers Chris Smolak has curated for the bar."