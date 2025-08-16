Previous
Do you see my secret eyes by 365projectorgchristine
Do you see my secret eyes

"A secret eye" sayings often refer to the idea that eyes can reveal hidden emotions, thoughts, or truths that words might not convey. They can symbolize both the power and vulnerability of nonverbal communication, with eyes often acting as "windows to the soul."
Leggs Inn
https://mynorth.com/2014/09/inside-legs-inn-iconic-restaurant-along-m119-tunnel-of-trees/
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Beryl Lloyd
Amazing establishment , but WOW! I do love this needlecraft wall hanging ! lovely workmanship , colour tones and textures - I would love to own it ! fav
August 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Pretty
August 16th, 2025  
