17 / 365
Thankful for friends
Our friends invited us for dinner to this most wonderful place
Leggs Inn
https://mynorth.com/2014/09/inside-legs-inn-iconic-restaurant-along-m119-tunnel-of-trees/
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2282
photos
146
followers
148
following
Tags
vacation home county
Beverley
ace
Lovely summer fun collage, looks a beautiful place to enjoy time with friends.
August 17th, 2025
