Previous
18 / 365
In the forest
"Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it," - Confucius
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2285
photos
146
followers
148
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Latest from all albums
16
609
628
17
707
18
629
610
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
11th August 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
Annie D
ace
Creative view...great colours and textures
August 18th, 2025
