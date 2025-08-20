Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Opposites attract even at the lake
This concept suggests that these differences can be complementary and make for a more exciting or fulfilling connection.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2291
photos
147
followers
149
following
5% complete
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
629
610
19
630
611
20
612
631
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
11th August 2025 11:11am
Tags
vacation home county
Mags
ace
Beautiful motion in that water.
August 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful….
August 20th, 2025
