In my dream I saw by 365projectorgchristine
24 / 365

In my dream I saw

52 Week Challenge 33 mostly white
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
6% complete

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wow - this is gorgeous!
September 1st, 2025  
Mallory ace
Love this! SO dreamy... fav
September 1st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Ethereal and beautiful
September 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful and dreamy.
September 1st, 2025  
