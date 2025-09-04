Previous
"The road goes ever on and on" by 365projectorgchristine
"The road goes ever on and on"

I loved the yellow flowers with the golden rolling fields and then the yellow truck tops it off.
Beverley ace
The warm yellow makes the photo alive… sparkle of sunshine
September 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
September 4th, 2025  
