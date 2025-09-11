Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
A glance, a smile became a friendship that grew into love
Week 37 Friendship
This week we want to celebrate friendship.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2333
photos
149
followers
151
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
643
32
625
644
33
34
645
626
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th August 2025 11:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w37
Diana
ace
a wonderful title for this lovely image, albeit a bit chilly up there.
September 11th, 2025
