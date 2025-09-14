Previous
What on the other side -Photo 1 by 365projectorgchristine
What on the other side -Photo 1

Photo one of our journey up the mountain to Colorado National Mountain-Saddlehorn campground
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Beryl Lloyd
Stunning road , red rock and tunnels ! - fav
September 14th, 2025  
Diana
Great curve before the tunnel.
September 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Gorgeous.
September 14th, 2025  
Corinne C
Beautiful
September 14th, 2025  
Beverley
How amazing… beautiful trip!!!
September 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
September 14th, 2025  
