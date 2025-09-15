Previous
We made it safely to Saddlehorn campground by 365projectorgchristine
We made it safely to Saddlehorn campground

History of the Colorado National Monument
The area was first explored by John Otto, who settled in Grand Junction in the early 20th century. Prior to Otto's arrival, many area residents believed the canyons to be inaccessible to humans. Otto began building trails on the plateau and into the canyons.[5] As word spread about his work, the Chamber of Commerce of Grand Junction sent a delegation to investigate. The delegation returned praising both Otto's work and the scenic beauty of the wilderness area, and the local newspaper began lobbying to make it a National Park. A bill was introduced and carried by the local Representatives to the U.S. Congress and Senate but a Congressional slowdown in the final months threatened the process. To ensure protection of the canyons President William Howard Taft (who had visited the area) stepped in and used the highest powers available to him via the Antiquities Act and presidential proclamation to declare the canyons as a national monument.
Fisher Family
A lovely view towards the distant hills, and fascinating history - fav!

Ian
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful land and skyscape.
September 15th, 2025  
