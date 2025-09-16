Sign up
"Every sunrise is a poem written on the earth with words of light, warmth, and love".
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th August 2025 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rv road trip
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
September 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So gorgeous…
September 16th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
I hope so! The world seems a more dangerous world at the moment. Your image conjures up hope!
September 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and quote.
September 16th, 2025
