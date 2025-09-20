Sign up
43 / 365
A waterdrop
"When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence" — Ansel Adams.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
abstract memories
Diana
ace
Fabulous image and quote!
September 20th, 2025
