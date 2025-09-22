Previous
11 hour lay over in Munich so we visit oktoberfest by 365projectorgchristine
45 / 365

11 hour lay over in Munich so we visit oktoberfest

On 12 October 1810 Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Munich officials invited the public to celebrate on fields outside the city walls. The site was named Theresienwiese (“Therese's Meadow”) the following year and is still called Wiesn.
Horse race at the Oktoberfest, 1823
The first festival featured a horse race modelled on the medieval Scharlachrennen once run at the Karlstor. Major Andreas Michael Dall'Armi of the National Guard proposed the idea, although coachman Franz Baumgartner later claimed credit. The race was repeated in 1811, forming the core of the Oktoberfest tradition.
In 1910 the centenary celebration recorded the consumption of about 120,000 litres of beer. In 1913 the Bräurosl pavilion opened, seating roughly 12,000 guests.
Fun Stuff
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous fun collage from our ex home city 😀
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact