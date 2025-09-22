11 hour lay over in Munich so we visit oktoberfest

On 12 October 1810 Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Munich officials invited the public to celebrate on fields outside the city walls. The site was named Theresienwiese (“Therese's Meadow”) the following year and is still called Wiesn.

Horse race at the Oktoberfest, 1823

The first festival featured a horse race modelled on the medieval Scharlachrennen once run at the Karlstor. Major Andreas Michael Dall'Armi of the National Guard proposed the idea, although coachman Franz Baumgartner later claimed credit. The race was repeated in 1811, forming the core of the Oktoberfest tradition.

In 1910 the centenary celebration recorded the consumption of about 120,000 litres of beer. In 1913 the Bräurosl pavilion opened, seating roughly 12,000 guests.

