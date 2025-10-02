Coming into Istanbul, Turkey

The Süleymaniye Mosque was built between 1550 and 1557 under the commission of Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent and designed by the celebrated architect Mimar Sinan. Located on Istanbul's highest hill, it was part of a vast religious and social complex (a külliye) and served as a symbol of the Ottoman Empire's power during its golden age. The mosque has a history of damage from a 1660 fire and a 1766 earthquake, and parts of the complex were used as a weapons depot during World War I, leading to a fire before final restoration in 1956