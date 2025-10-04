Acropolis of Athens

The Acropolis of Athens has a history stretching from the Neolithic period through the Mycenaean era, when it served as a citadel. It became the sacred religious and cultural center of the city, particularly for the goddess Athena, with iconic monuments like the Parthenon, Erechtheion, and Propylaea built in the 5th century BCE after the Persian destruction. Over centuries, it transformed into a church, a palace, and a military garrison, before being cleared of later structures and restored to its original classical state after Greece's independence, becoming a symbol of Athenian glory and a UNESCO World Heritage Site