Acropolis of Athens

The Acropolis of Athens has a history stretching from the Neolithic period through the Mycenaean era, when it served as a citadel. It became the sacred religious and cultural center of the city, particularly for the goddess Athena, with iconic monuments like the Parthenon, Erechtheion, and Propylaea built in the 5th century BCE after the Persian destruction. Over centuries, it transformed into a church, a palace, and a military garrison, before being cleared of later structures and restored to its original classical state after Greece's independence, becoming a symbol of Athenian glory and a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I have been here! It's such a beautiful building- did you get to see it lit up at night? Excellent shot.
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent POV!
October 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this iconic sight.
October 5th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
I’ve been there when I was 15 so a while ago. Lovely shot.
October 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
October 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@olivetreeann No we were back at sea
October 5th, 2025  
