Ancient Corinth

The Apostle Paul spent approximately 18 months in Corinth, establishing a thriving Christian community by preaching to both Jews and Gentiles, and even writing the letters of 1 and 2 Corinthians to them from nearby Ephesus. He lived and worked as a tentmaker with Aquila and Priscilla, was accused by Jews of teaching against their law, but was dismissed by the Roman proconsul Gallio. Today, visitors can see the Bema, a platform in the Roman Forum where Paul was judged and is believed to have preached.