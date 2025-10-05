Previous
Ancient Corinth by 365projectorgchristine
58 / 365

Ancient Corinth

The Apostle Paul spent approximately 18 months in Corinth, establishing a thriving Christian community by preaching to both Jews and Gentiles, and even writing the letters of 1 and 2 Corinthians to them from nearby Ephesus. He lived and worked as a tentmaker with Aquila and Priscilla, was accused by Jews of teaching against their law, but was dismissed by the Roman proconsul Gallio. Today, visitors can see the Bema, a platform in the Roman Forum where Paul was judged and is believed to have preached.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Awe-inspiring to see this platform still standing after centuries of history.
This story and letters of the Apostle Paul are as meaningful today as ever, offering wisdom and wonder.
October 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture os this wonderful scene, such a great narrative too.
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact