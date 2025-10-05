Ancient Corinth

The Apostle Paul spent approximately 18 months in Corinth, establishing a thriving Christian community by preaching to both Jews and Gentiles, and even writing the letters of 1 and 2 Corinthians to them from nearby Ephesus. He lived and worked as a tentmaker with Aquila and Priscilla, was accused by Jews of teaching against their law, but was dismissed by the Roman proconsul Gallio. Today, visitors can see the Bema, a platform in the Roman Forum where Paul was judged and is believed to have preached.
This story and letters of the Apostle Paul are as meaningful today as ever, offering wisdom and wonder.