The old fortress by 365projectorgchristine
61 / 365

The old fortress

The Corfu Old Fortress was built over 15 centuries, starting with Byzantine fortifications around the 7th century and evolving through Venetian, French, and British periods, culminating in its present form during the late Venetian era in the 18th century. Its design as a fortified peninsula, later made an island by a moat called the Contrafossa, helped it survive numerous Ottoman sieges and became a significant defense against invasions. Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site housing the Ionian University's Department of Musical Studies and the Municipal Library, offering stunning views of the city and sea
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Suzanne ace
Lovely shot. Thanks for additional info!
October 9th, 2025  
