It was not a snake, Just some dinner fun by 365projectorgchristine
68 / 365

It was not a snake, Just some dinner fun

See yesterday's photo.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Christine Sztukow...

mittens (Marilyn)
Looks great and yummy, too.
October 17th, 2025  
Mags
That fried rice looks so good!
October 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Great capture fv!
October 17th, 2025  
