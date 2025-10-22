Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
74 / 365
Reflections of myself
“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” - Aristotle: Self-knowledge is the foundation for making wise choices and changes.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2421
photos
151
followers
151
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Latest from all albums
657
72
73
657
658
74
659
658
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
29th September 2025 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mediterraneanc
Mags
ace
A nice selfie! =)
October 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close