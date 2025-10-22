Previous
Reflections of myself by 365projectorgchristine
74 / 365

Reflections of myself

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” - Aristotle: Self-knowledge is the foundation for making wise choices and changes.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A nice selfie! =)
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact