77 / 365
Just another glorious meal in another glorious restaurant.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
2430
photos
151
followers
151
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
75
659
76
661
660
662
661
77
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
29th September 2025 6:14pm
Tags
mediterraneanc
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured this beautiful setting! Fabulous shapes, colours and textures.
October 25th, 2025
