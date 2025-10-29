Herculaneum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

This image shows the archaeological site of Herculaneum, located in the modern town of Ercolano, Italy. The ruins are situated at the base of Mount Vesuvius, which is the volcano that destroyed Herculaneum and the nearby city of Pompeii in 79 AD.

Herculaneum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered to be better preserved than Pompeii because it was buried under a much denser layer of volcanic mud, which carbonized and protected organic materials like wood, furniture, and food. The image shows the ancient Roman city with a modern city in the background, a distinctive feature of Herculaneum. The excavated part of the city is several meters below the current street level of Ercolano.

The site is known for its well-preserved frescoes and mosaics, as well as intact second stories of buildings. The visible walkway in the image is an elevated path for visitors to view the ruins from above.