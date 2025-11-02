Sign up
86 / 365
I am so thanksful for every moment we share together
"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." - Anatole France
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Tags
being thankful
Diana
ace
Such a precious moment and beautiful words.
November 2nd, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 2nd, 2025
