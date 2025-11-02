Previous
I am so thanksful for every moment we share together by 365projectorgchristine
"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." - Anatole France
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Diana ace
Such a precious moment and beautiful words.
November 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 2nd, 2025  
