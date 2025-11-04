Previous
I am thankful that "The oceans connect us all" Oceana by 365projectorgchristine
I am thankful that "The oceans connect us all" Oceana

In a tour bus heading to Knossos a Bronze Age archaeological site in Crete.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
November 4th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous capture.
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and scene.
November 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
November 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful
November 4th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful scene - fav!

Ian
November 4th, 2025  
