Previous
88 / 365
I am thankful that "The oceans connect us all" Oceana
In a tour bus heading to Knossos a Bronze Age archaeological site in Crete.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
7
5
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2461
photos
152
followers
151
following
24% complete
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
669
86
671
670
87
672
671
88
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th September 2025 12:37am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
being thankful
,
mediterraneanc
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 4th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous capture.
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and scene.
November 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
November 4th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful
November 4th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful scene - fav!
Ian
November 4th, 2025
