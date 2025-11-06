Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Thankful to be nice and secured to a dock
Simple things can be life saving
Hawsers serve as heavy-duty ropes for handling large vessels, allowing them to be secured to a dock, loaded or unloaded safely, or towed by another vessel.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
2467
photos
152
followers
152
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th September 2025 9:15am
being thankful
,
mediterraneanc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
November 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Hip Hip Hurrah for hawsers!
November 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous pov!
November 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great pov!
November 6th, 2025
