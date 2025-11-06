Previous
Thankful to be nice and secured to a dock by 365projectorgchristine
90 / 365

Thankful to be nice and secured to a dock

Simple things can be life saving
Hawsers serve as heavy-duty ropes for handling large vessels, allowing them to be secured to a dock, loaded or unloaded safely, or towed by another vessel.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
November 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Hip Hip Hurrah for hawsers!
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous pov!
November 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great pov!
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact