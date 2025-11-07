Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
So very thankful for my husband's love
Love by Britto
Artist Collaboration: The restaurant features the iconic artistry and vivid colors of Brazilian-born artist Romero Britto, known for the "Happy Art Movement"
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2469
photos
153
followers
153
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
673
672
89
674
673
90
674
91
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
1st October 2025 5:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
being thankful
,
mediterraneanc
Mags
ace
A lovely capture! Yes, you are very blessed.
November 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured moment
November 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture and title.
November 7th, 2025
