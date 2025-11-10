Previous
Thankful for people who care by 365projectorgchristine
94 / 365

Thankful for people who care

"Cats have been integral to Turkish culture for centuries, especially in Istanbul, due to their role in controlling pests during the Ottoman Empire, their religious significance in Islam, and their long history as a natural breed. They were valued for keeping wooden houses rodent-free and were considered symbols of good luck and cleanliness. Today, this relationship continues with many Turks showing affection for street cats by providing food and shelter, a tradition supported by Islamic values that discourage harming cats."
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful kitty!
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sweet. Thanks for the info!
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact