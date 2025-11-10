Thankful for people who care

"Cats have been integral to Turkish culture for centuries, especially in Istanbul, due to their role in controlling pests during the Ottoman Empire, their religious significance in Islam, and their long history as a natural breed. They were valued for keeping wooden houses rodent-free and were considered symbols of good luck and cleanliness. Today, this relationship continues with many Turks showing affection for street cats by providing food and shelter, a tradition supported by Islamic values that discourage harming cats."