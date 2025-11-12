Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
I am thankful for the air I breathe that gives me life
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
2485
photos
153
followers
153
following
26% complete
View this month »
96
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd October 2025 12:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
being thankful
,
mediterraneanc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
November 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
How delightful with the light in the clouds and on the water.
November 12th, 2025
