I am thankful for the wind as it is essential for life: The wind transports heat, moisture, pollutants, and dust across the globe, helping to maintain ecological balance and ensuring fresh air. by 365projectorgchristine
"The windmills of Mykonos are significant as a symbol of the island's agricultural past, economic importance, and architectural heritage. They were once vital for grinding grain, especially for producing rusks for passing ships, and contributed to the island's prosperity from the 17th to the 19th centuries."
