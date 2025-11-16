I am so thankful for a community that cares-ChatGPT AI

The Program provides emergency temporary shelter at local motels for individuals experiencing homelessness with priority given to individuals who are 62 and older or live with chronic health conditions. The shelter will be activated at least 48 hours in advance when temperatures are projected to fall below 40 degrees or if weather projections show more than a half inch of rain overnight.

"Don't look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others too" Philippians 2:3-4