Previous
I am so thankful for a community that cares-ChatGPT AI by 365projectorgchristine
100 / 365

I am so thankful for a community that cares-ChatGPT AI

The Program provides emergency temporary shelter at local motels for individuals experiencing homelessness with priority given to individuals who are 62 and older or live with chronic health conditions. The shelter will be activated at least 48 hours in advance when temperatures are projected to fall below 40 degrees or if weather projections show more than a half inch of rain overnight.
"Don't look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others too" Philippians 2:3-4
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact