Previous
104 / 365
I am thankful that in life we all grow differently including trees
People have different life circumstances and are on different journeys, which leads to unique outcomes and perspectives
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
2510
photos
155
followers
155
following
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
685
102
103
687
686
104
688
687
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th October 2025 6:35am
being thankful
mediterraneanc
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 20th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
November 20th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
lovely find and capture.
November 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. Love it.
November 20th, 2025
