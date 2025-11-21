Previous
105 / 365

I am thankful for the warmth of the sunshine as it reminds me of hope and new beginnings

21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Diana ace
It sounds as beautiful as it looks.
November 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and capture.
November 21st, 2025  
