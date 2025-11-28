I am thankful for quiet meditation

This is a marble sculpture of Lord Byron, the renowned British Romantic poet and philhellene, created by Greek neoclassical sculptor Georgios Vitalis and located in the gardens of the Achilleion Palace on the island of Corfu, Greece. The statue depicts Byron seated in a thoughtful, pensive pose, resting his head on his hand, which symbolizes intellectual creation, with a small skull (a memento mori motif) visible at the base. Empress Elisabeth of Austria, an admirer of his work, commissioned this specific seated version for her palace grounds after seeing an earlier, standing sculpture by Vitalis in Missolonghi, where Byron died.