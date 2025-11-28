Previous
I am thankful for quiet meditation by 365projectorgchristine
112 / 365

I am thankful for quiet meditation

This is a marble sculpture of Lord Byron, the renowned British Romantic poet and philhellene, created by Greek neoclassical sculptor Georgios Vitalis and located in the gardens of the Achilleion Palace on the island of Corfu, Greece. The statue depicts Byron seated in a thoughtful, pensive pose, resting his head on his hand, which symbolizes intellectual creation, with a small skull (a memento mori motif) visible at the base. Empress Elisabeth of Austria, an admirer of his work, commissioned this specific seated version for her palace grounds after seeing an earlier, standing sculpture by Vitalis in Missolonghi, where Byron died.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful sculpture.
November 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks rather broody, doesn't he. Lovely sculpture.
November 28th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I believe he's revered as a folk hero in Greece for taking part in the war of independence from the Ottoman empire. He was a man of many talents!
Interesting to see his sculpture, fav.
November 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely sculpture!
November 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
November 28th, 2025  
Aly Clark
He died too young. "In solitude where we are least alone."
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact