Previous
114 / 365
My thankfulness is perpetual because I find gifts in every reflection.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2540
photos
155
followers
155
following
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
696
112
696
113
697
698
697
114
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
8th October 2025 6:18pm
being thankful
,
mediterraneanc
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely sentiments!
November 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great pov
November 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
amazing reflections and colours.
November 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
November 30th, 2025
