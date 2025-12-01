Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
Enduring light of hope
"Hope is described as an enduring light that dispels fear and despair"
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
5
5
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2542
photos
155
followers
156
following
31% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th November 2025 8:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
december joy
Mags
ace
Beautiful candlelight and capture.
December 1st, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Lovely Christmas scene.
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , warm and welcoming ! fav
December 1st, 2025
Jennifer
ace
so beautiful.
December 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and warm looking.
December 1st, 2025
