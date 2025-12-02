Previous
A still moment of hope by 365projectorgchristine
116 / 365

A still moment of hope

2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo 🧑‍🎄🎄
December 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful tree and reflection.
December 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… beautiful especially with the reflection…
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely reflection and I love your lace curtains!
December 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact