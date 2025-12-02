Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
A still moment of hope
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
5
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2546
photos
155
followers
156
following
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st December 2025 9:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
december joy
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo 🧑🎄🎄
December 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful tree and reflection.
December 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo… beautiful especially with the reflection…
December 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely reflection and I love your lace curtains!
December 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 2nd, 2025
