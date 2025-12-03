Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
A window of hope
This is my granddaughter at my kichen window.
I used Photoshop Elements for editing
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2547
photos
154
followers
155
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
114
699
698
115
700
699
116
117
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th November 2025 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close