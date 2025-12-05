Hope for a strong lasting life-Hope is my theme this week

The image is from one of the explore.org live webcams, which are part of a highly successful, multi-agency bald eagle restoration project on Santa Cruz Island and the wider Channel Islands National Park, California. Bald eagles disappeared from the islands by the 1960s due to the bioaccumulation of the pesticide DDT, which caused them to lay thin-shelled eggs that broke during incubation. A reintroduction program, which began releasing juvenile eagles in 2002, led to the first successful natural hatch in over 50 years in 2006, with one of the subsequent chicks, A-49 (named Cruz), going on to become a parent herself at the Fraser Point nest pictured here with her mate Andor. Today, thanks to these significant conservation efforts, the bald eagle population is thriving, with numerous breeding pairs successfully raising chicks and helping restore the natural island ecosystem.