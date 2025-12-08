Previous
Peace is my theme this week- second advent candle by 365projectorgchristine
122 / 365

Peace is my theme this week- second advent candle

"Peace" fundamentally describes a state of harmony and completeness that extends far beyond the mere absence of violence or conflict. At a societal level, peace often means security, public order, and the establishment of "positive peace"—a concept that includes justice, equity, cooperation, and the minimization of structural exploitation, as suggested by philosophies like the Hebrew shalom. On a personal level, peace translates to inner tranquility, serenity, contentment, and a freedom from anxiety or internal strife, which many traditions view as an unconditional state independent of external circumstances. Ultimately, peace is not a static endpoint but an active, continuous pursuit and an internal condition where one maintains calmness and wholeness within their heart, even amidst life's inherent troubles and challenges.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact