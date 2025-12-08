Peace is my theme this week- second advent candle

"Peace" fundamentally describes a state of harmony and completeness that extends far beyond the mere absence of violence or conflict. At a societal level, peace often means security, public order, and the establishment of "positive peace"—a concept that includes justice, equity, cooperation, and the minimization of structural exploitation, as suggested by philosophies like the Hebrew shalom. On a personal level, peace translates to inner tranquility, serenity, contentment, and a freedom from anxiety or internal strife, which many traditions view as an unconditional state independent of external circumstances. Ultimately, peace is not a static endpoint but an active, continuous pursuit and an internal condition where one maintains calmness and wholeness within their heart, even amidst life's inherent troubles and challenges.