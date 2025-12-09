Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
123 / 365
Quietly listen
Quietly listen as the peaceful water flows into your Spirit
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2568
photos
154
followers
155
following
33% complete
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Latest from all albums
121
705
706
122
705
707
123
706
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
18th November 2025 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
December 9th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Pleasing cameo of a gentle stream!
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close