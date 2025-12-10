A Feeling of Peace

I combine two photo's I'd taken, one of a glass and the other of a sunset in my back yard. My goal was to create a soft abstract giving the feeling of peace.

I then asked AI what emotion this photo provides, here it's answer:

"The emotions provided by this art piece are largely subjective, varying based on the viewer's personal context and memories. Generally, the image's cool blue tones can evoke calmness and serenity, suggesting peace and a tranquil atmosphere. The soft pink hues add elements of optimism and gentleness, associated with warmth and joy. The abstract nature of the scene and soft lighting may also inspire a sense of awe or mystery. Ultimately, the emotional impact is a unique blend of the artwork's colors, composition, and your own interpretation"

