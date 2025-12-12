Previous
A Peaceful Community by 365projectorgchristine
126 / 365

A Peaceful Community

Understanding peace in its many forms can help individuals and societies work towards a more harmonious existence.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov, natural framing and an interesting view .
December 12th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
December 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful place and framing.
December 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact