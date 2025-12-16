Previous
Joy is a morning walk of discovery by 365projectorgchristine
130 / 365

Joy is a morning walk of discovery

Joy is a profound appreciation for life
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
December 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
Awesome find
December 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely fresh mushroom… well spotted.
December 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact