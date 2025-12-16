Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
Joy is a morning walk of discovery
Joy is a profound appreciation for life
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2590
photos
154
followers
156
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Latest from all albums
128
711
713
712
129
714
130
713
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
15th December 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
December 16th, 2025
Dave
ace
Awesome find
December 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely fresh mushroom… well spotted.
December 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close