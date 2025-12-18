Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
My cozy home brings me great Joy
After just a brief walk around the exterior, my husband was so captivated that he told me to let the owner know we’d take it; we weren't just buying a house, we were buying a front-row seat to the beauty of God’s creation.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th December 2025 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
