This tower surrounded by moutains brings my great joy

Ojai Post Office in Ojai, California, featuring an iconic bell tower designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style . Completed in 1917, the post office was a donation from Edward D. Libbey, who rebuilt the town center after a fire. Architects Frank Mead and Richard Requa modeled the 65-foot-tall tower after the campanile of the Basilica Menor de San Francisco de Asís in Havana, Cuba, incorporating details from various Mexican cathedrals The tower, which has a dome inlaid with Spanish tile and electric chimes, is recognized as both a Ventura County and City of Ojai Historic Landmark