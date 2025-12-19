Previous
This tower surrounded by moutains brings my great joy by 365projectorgchristine
This tower surrounded by moutains brings my great joy

Ojai Post Office in Ojai, California, featuring an iconic bell tower designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style . Completed in 1917, the post office was a donation from Edward D. Libbey, who rebuilt the town center after a fire. Architects Frank Mead and Richard Requa modeled the 65-foot-tall tower after the campanile of the Basilica Menor de San Francisco de Asís in Havana, Cuba, incorporating details from various Mexican cathedrals The tower, which has a dome inlaid with Spanish tile and electric chimes, is recognized as both a Ventura County and City of Ojai Historic Landmark
Mags ace
Well captured with your POV!
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful colourful patterns on the top… cool capture
December 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tower and scene.
December 19th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
beautiful scene
December 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2025  
