135 / 365
Much Joy seeing last night sunset
"A beautiful moment, vibrant and so clear, but passing wonder, never meant to last".
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
3
1
365 Year 4
NIKON D3400
20th December 2025 7:48pm
Public
december joy
Beverley
ace
An amazing & unusual sunset…. Brilliant capture
December 21st, 2025
