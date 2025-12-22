Previous
Love is my theme this week- My fourth advent candle by 365projectorgchristine
136 / 365

Love is my theme this week- My fourth advent candle

I photographed the background sky 5 years ago You can barely see it but it's there.
The 2020 Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, known as a "Great Conjunction," was an exceptionally close event on December 21, 2020 (the Winter Solstice), where the planets appeared almost merged in the southwest sky just after sunset, the closest visual alignment in nearly 400 years (since 1226), allowing both gas giants and their moons to be seen together in a small telescope and dubbed the "Christmas Star" by some.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
37% complete

Beverley ace
An amazing photo… very beautiful
December 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a lovely composite.
December 22nd, 2025  
