Gifts of love

"We Three Kings of Orient Are" was originally written and composed in 1857 by John Henry Hopkins Jr., a clergyman and music teacher at the General Theological Seminary in New York. Unlike many traditional carols, this song did not originate from a folk melody; it was specifically written for a Christmas pageant at the seminary and first performed privately for Hopkins's nieces and nephews in Vermont. The original arrangement was designed for a trio of male voices, with the first and last verses sung in unison and the middle verses performed as solos to represent the three individual Magi: Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar. The carol gained widespread popularity after it was officially published in Hopkins’s 1863 collection, Carols, Hymns and Songs.
