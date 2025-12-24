Previous
Walk Humbly with your God by 365projectorgchristine
138 / 365

Walk Humbly with your God

He has shown you, ..what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Paul J ace
Micah 6:8. One of my favorite verses from the bible. Merry Christmas Christine!
December 24th, 2025  
