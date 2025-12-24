Sign up
138 / 365
Walk Humbly with your God
He has shown you, ..what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Tags
december joy
Paul J
ace
Micah 6:8. One of my favorite verses from the bible. Merry Christmas Christine!
December 24th, 2025
