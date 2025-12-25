Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
What Child is this- Merry Christmas everyone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1cfCEzniEg
"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,"
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2616
photos
154
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th December 2022 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
