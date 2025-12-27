Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Our sweetest gift ever
Our 12 year old grandson made the cat for his Grandpa and the dolphin for his Grandma
It's a special keepsake
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Photo Details
Tags
december joy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh, how sweet. They look wonderful.
December 27th, 2025
kali
ace
Precious
December 27th, 2025
