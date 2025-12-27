Previous
Our sweetest gift ever by 365projectorgchristine
Our sweetest gift ever

Our 12 year old grandson made the cat for his Grandpa and the dolphin for his Grandma
It's a special keepsake
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh, how sweet. They look wonderful.
December 27th, 2025  
kali ace
Precious
December 27th, 2025  
